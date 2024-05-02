Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProPetro

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

