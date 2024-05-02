Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.