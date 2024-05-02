Signaturefd LLC Has $58,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.98%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

