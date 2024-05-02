Signaturefd LLC Has $59,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $320.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

