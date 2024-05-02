Signaturefd LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 212.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

