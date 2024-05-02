Signaturefd LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.