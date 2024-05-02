Signaturefd LLC Has $73,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

