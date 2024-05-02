Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

