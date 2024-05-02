Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 176.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 836,474 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after buying an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 154.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 329,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

