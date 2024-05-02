Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,436,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 66.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

