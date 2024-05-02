Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 234.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 182,221 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.