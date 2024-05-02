Signaturefd LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UI. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $235.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

