Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $84.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

