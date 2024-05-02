Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 180,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,423,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 302,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

