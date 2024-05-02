Signaturefd LLC Sells 318 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

