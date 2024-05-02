Signaturefd LLC Sells 339 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGE Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 7,129.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGEE stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

