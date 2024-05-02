Signaturefd LLC Sells 946 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ASAI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.