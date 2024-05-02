Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,350,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $981.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

