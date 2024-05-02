Simplex Trading LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,150 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.24% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.