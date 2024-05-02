SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SLM by 25.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

