SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM opened at $47.09 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

