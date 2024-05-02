Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 13.8% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 273,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 177,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Smart Share Global from $1.10 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Smart Share Global Trading Up 13.8 %

Smart Share Global Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.0264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Stories

