Solventum (SOLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $60.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLV. Edward Jones began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

