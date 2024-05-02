State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,983 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 134,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $57.97 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

