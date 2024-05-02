State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,049 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Masonite International worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Masonite International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Shares of DOOR opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $132.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

