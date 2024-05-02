State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Bancorp worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 323,986 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,184,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 208,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,419.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

