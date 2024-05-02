State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Copa worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Copa alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Price Performance

CPA stock opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.