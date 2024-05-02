State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TALO opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

