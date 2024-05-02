State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after buying an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 90,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 477,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $870,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.