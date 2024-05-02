State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.47 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.32% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NYMT stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.81%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

