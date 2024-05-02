State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,324,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $607,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

