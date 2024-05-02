State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Surgery Partners worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after buying an additional 1,511,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGRY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $73,538.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

