State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,252.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 598,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 553,921 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.05%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.