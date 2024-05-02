State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,283 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of CONMED worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $129.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

