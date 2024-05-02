State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 21,840 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 348,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

