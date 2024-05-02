State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,351 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Freedom worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Freedom by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Freedom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.63 million for the quarter.

In other Freedom news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

