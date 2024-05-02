State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,496 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 497.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

