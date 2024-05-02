State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after buying an additional 59,089 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

