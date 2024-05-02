Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 7,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.14% of Steakholder Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
