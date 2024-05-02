Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

Ameren stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

