Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

ENB opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

