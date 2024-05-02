StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

