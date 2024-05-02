StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

