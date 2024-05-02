StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.
Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,373 shares of company stock worth $157,375. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
