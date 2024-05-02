StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 5.6 %
SALM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.08.
About Salem Media Group
