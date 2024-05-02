StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.