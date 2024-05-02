StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

