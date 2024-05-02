StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

