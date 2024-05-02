StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies
In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.