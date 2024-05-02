StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

