StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Trading Halts Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.